Rifat Kerim Akgonul Sells 1,558 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 148,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pegasystems by 530.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $14,673,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. William Blair began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.