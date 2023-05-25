Ribbon Finance Trading Up 12% This Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $48.56 million and approximately $587,064.49 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

