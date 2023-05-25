RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 0.8%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.80 ($13.91) and last traded at €12.90 ($14.02). Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.00 ($14.13).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $870.22 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.06.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

