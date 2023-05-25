Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.97

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 314091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Retail Opportunity Investments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 157.89%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

