Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML) Insider Buys A$25,000.00 in Stock

Resolution Minerals Limited (ASX:RML – Get Rating) insider Duncan Chessell acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,666.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resolution Minerals Limited, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious, battery, and strategic metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, cobalt, vanadium, iron ore, and uranium deposits. Its flagship project is the 64North project located within the Tintina gold province, Alaska.

