Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nextracker (NXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nextracker (NASDAQ: NXT):

5/16/2023 – Nextracker was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $42.00.

5/12/2023 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $35.00.

5/11/2023 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $44.00.

5/11/2023 – Nextracker had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $44.00.

5/1/2023 – Nextracker is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Nextracker is now covered by analysts at Johnson Rice. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Nextracker was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 417,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,718. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $11,112,000.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

