Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canfor (CFPZF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canfor (OTCMKTS: CFPZF):

5/5/2023 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

5/5/2023 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

5/4/2023 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$32.00.

5/4/2023 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

5/4/2023 – Canfor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Canfor Price Performance

OTCMKTS CFPZF remained flat at $15.56 on Wednesday. 229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. Canfor Co. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

