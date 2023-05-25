Raydium Market Cap Achieves $40.94 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 1% against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $40.94 million and $27.66 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,850,648 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

