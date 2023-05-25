Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 25th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $49.51 million and $2.36 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

