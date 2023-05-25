Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.55

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 6170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.55 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

