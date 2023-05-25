QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $534.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00025258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018203 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,121.14 or 1.00029402 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000093 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00153121 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.