QUALCOMM (QCOM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently:

5/18/2023 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $165.00 to $150.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $145.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $140.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $140.00.

5/4/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00.

5/2/2023 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2023 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2023 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2023 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.02. 11,309,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,113. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

