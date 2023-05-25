QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QHSLab Price Performance
OTCMKTS USAQ remained flat at $0.15 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
QHSLab Company Profile
QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.
Further Reading
