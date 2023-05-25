Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 3893217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Purplebricks Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £1.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.73.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

