PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 40,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $5,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,272,923.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PTC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.35 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58.

Get PTC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PTC

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.