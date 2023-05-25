ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in May

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ProtoKinetix Price Performance
PKTX stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. 182,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,565. ProtoKinetix has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About ProtoKinetix
