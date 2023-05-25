ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.39

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.39 and traded as high as $48.80. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 924,840 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.