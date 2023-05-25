ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 1.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $26.67. Approximately 124,369,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 130,765,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 6.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
