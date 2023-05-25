Prom Price Hits $4.16 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.89 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00015944 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,094.72 or 1.00044894 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.22942955 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,486,361.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

