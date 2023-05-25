Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.51

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.51 and last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 24421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,037 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,127. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 285.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after buying an additional 778,377 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $23,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,040,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

