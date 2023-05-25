ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.56

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 1537520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

ProFrac Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ProFrac by 9.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 40,310.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 84.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

