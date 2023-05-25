Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 149,391 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Flex by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,961 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,995 shares of company stock worth $318,636 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.37. 4,841,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

