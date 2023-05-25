Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $9.31 Million Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 789,474 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,000. Aspen Aerogels comprises about 2.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.93% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3,459.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at $5,954,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Stories

