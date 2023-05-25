Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 5,500 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,021,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock worth $12,117,856 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $8.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $498.43. 447,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.93 and its 200-day moving average is $510.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.