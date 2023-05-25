Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $241,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE SKY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.37. 372,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $76.82.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

