Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

Shares of FSLR traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.79. 934,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,409 shares of company stock worth $12,065,073 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

