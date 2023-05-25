Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.42 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Hess stock traded down $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $128.77. The stock had a trading volume of 707,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HES shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

