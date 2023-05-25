Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners makes up approximately 1.4% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,711,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 163,057 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 22.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 765,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARLP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 304,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLP. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

