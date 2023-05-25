Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.36 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,500 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Plains GP worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 8,957,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after buying an additional 448,858 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,211,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,150,000 after buying an additional 162,354 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after buying an additional 383,100 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,771. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

