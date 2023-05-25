Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.19. 251,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,286. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

