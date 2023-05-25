Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director John David White Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) Director John David White sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John David White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, John David White sold 1,500 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,645. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $7,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWL. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Featured Articles

