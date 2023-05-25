Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director John David White Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) Director John David White sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
John David White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, John David White sold 1,500 shares of Powell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Powell Industries stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,645. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $60.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.96.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Powell Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $7,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWL. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
