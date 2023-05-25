Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 478.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 569,356 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pool by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,460 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Pool by 335.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 112,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth about $32,873,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $335.76. 9,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

