Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.15. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil & Gas engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of oil and gas properties in the state of Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada. The company was founded on October 16, 1980 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

