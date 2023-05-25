Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.26. Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 226,199 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.