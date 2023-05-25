Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 444.0% in May

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a growth of 444.0% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Stock Down 6.6 %

Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

