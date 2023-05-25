Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £148.32 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote acquired 18 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 824 ($10.25) per share, with a total value of £148.32 ($184.48).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($191.19).

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 786.50 ($9.78) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4,369.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.31. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735 ($9.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,105 ($13.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 857.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 891.22.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 22,222.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.93) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.13) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.19) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.30).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

