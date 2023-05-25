PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 16,220 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.