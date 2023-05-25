PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,700 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APGB. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 559,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

