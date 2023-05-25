Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $23,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $24,990.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CTKB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 877,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. Analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.