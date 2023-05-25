Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Sells $172,725.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $68.48. The company had a trading volume of 133,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

