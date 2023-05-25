Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 115,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,123. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,467,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 5,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 401,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 393,875 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after buying an additional 342,509 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 284,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Further Reading

