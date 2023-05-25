Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Pathward Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CASH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.57. 115,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,123. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Insider Activity at Pathward Financial
In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,467,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 5,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 401,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 393,875 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after buying an additional 342,509 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 284,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Pathward Financial Company Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
