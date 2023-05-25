Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.80

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $743.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

