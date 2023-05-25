Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.50. 134,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.53. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

