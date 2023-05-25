Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Michael S. Karr Sells 12,848 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 226,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.