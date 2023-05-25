Orchid Price Reaches $0.0661 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Orchid has a total market cap of $63.68 million and $1.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06666008 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $723,161.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

