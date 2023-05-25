Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

About Oragenics

(Get Rating)

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

