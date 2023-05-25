OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.75

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and traded as high as $46.82. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 124 shares trading hands.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

