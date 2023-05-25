NXM Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026157 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,477.80 or 1.00007158 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002431 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.