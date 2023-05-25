NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.54% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.29.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $305.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $318.28.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,584 shares of company stock worth $16,244,510 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

