Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 74,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
