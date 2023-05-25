Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 74,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

